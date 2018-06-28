Fire Claims Business in NW Missouri Town

DENVER (AP) - A 100-year-old building and one of the few gathering places in the small northwest Missouri town of Denver is no more. A fire that broke out yesterday at Bar-X-Ranch Fine Foods restaurant destroyed the former bank, as well as generations of antiques and memorabilia. Owner Charmayne Hughes says she put some turkeys in an oven to slow cook on Thursday night and went home to sleep. A neighbor in the town of about 40 called her early yesterday to let her know the building was on fire. Hughes opened the restaurant with her husband Donald in 1977, offering dinner on Friday and Saturday nights and on holidays. The couple continues to farm and say they are unsure whether to reopen the restaurant. A cause of the fire has not been determined.