Fire crews are investigating a fire that damaged a Jefferson City home

JEFFERSON CITY - Crews are investigating a fire that started in the front room of a house Tuesday evening.

Crews reported to the 900 block of Jackson St.

They first reported smoke coming from the roof and front door of the home. According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, crews could see flames through a window.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire that started in the front room in about 15 minutes.

The home suffered minor fire, smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary housing.