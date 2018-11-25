Fire damages Branson condos under construction

BRANSON (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a fire damaged a resort condominium building under construction in Branson.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the large fire Sunday damaged the building under construction at the Welk Resort. The city of Branson said in a release that when crews arrived, the building's roofline and attic were on fire.

Crews were working to confirm that the building was not occupied at the time.

No serious injuries were reported, but the city says a Branson Fire Department employee suffered a minor injury and was briefly treated at a hospital.

The state fire marshal will help determine the cause of the fire.