Fire damages cement plant in Cape Girardeau

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 08 2017 Aug 8, 2017 Tuesday, August 08, 2017 7:24:00 AM CDT August 08, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Fire officials are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a cement plant in Cape Girardeau.

KFVS reports the fire at Buzzi Unicem USA began late Monday when about eight workers were in the building.

Authorities say the fire was widespread and fire crews worried about burning coal falling from higher floors. The building was evacuated because of concern over a possible explosion.

Crews were assessing the damage and the plant was at least partially closed.

The fire was extinguished about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

