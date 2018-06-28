Fire Damages Condominium

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Fire-Condos,0057Fire damages condominium unit ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) -- Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that badly damaged a condominium unit in St. Charles County. The fire broke out yesterday in the laundry room of a condo unit near St. Peters. No one was hurt. Damage was estimated at 50-thousand dollars. Officials suspect the fire began in the dryer. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-25-07 0845CDT