Fire damages condos in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - Spencer's Crest Condominiums caught on fire Thursday afternoon, and Columbia Fire Department was still investigating the cause several hours later.

Firefighters got to the scene just after 4 p.m., according to a press release from CFD.

People called 911 saying they could see flames coming from the balcony.

Firefighters fought the fire for approximately 30 minutes before containing it, although efforts to completely put out the fire are still ongoing.

Commercial structure fire at Spencer’s Crest Condominiums. pic.twitter.com/qGq2EvnUdD — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 20, 2019

Witnesses and residents said everyone was safely evacuated.





