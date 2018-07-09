Fire Damages Fulton Apartment Complex

FULTON - A fire at 1307 Westview Street caused an estimated total of $35,000 of damage to an apartment complex Thursday. No one was injured in the fire.

The Fulton Fire Department responded to the fire and found smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story building. The fire was located above a kitchen stove and had spread to the overhead cabinets. All occupants were out of the building when they arrived.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended food on the kitchen stove.