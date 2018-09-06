Fire Damages Fulton Home

FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at a Fulton home Thursday morning.

The department received a call at 11:20 a.m. about a fire at 211 Jefferson Street near Westminster College. Officials said flames and smoke were coming out of the two-story brick home when the crews arrived.

Officials said the crew controlled the fire within 10 to 15 minutes.

According to the fire department, firefighters used multiple hose lines to control the fire. Two rooms of the structure received heavy fire damage and the rest of the house received extensive smoke damage.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.