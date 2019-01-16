Fire damages Fulton home

FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 105 West Oliver Street on Monday evening.

Authorities believe the fire originated in the attic of the home.

Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt said it took crews approximately 30 minutes to battle the flames before it was contained.

Damage to the one and a half story home is estimated at $60,000. Fulton Police assisted in evacuated the occupants and no one was injured.

Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Police Department and The Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Callaway County Ambulance District, Central Callaway Fire Protection District and South Callaway Fire Protection provided assisted at the scene.