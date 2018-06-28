Fire damages home in Centralia, embers from grilling could be cause

CENTRALIA - A fire damage a home Monday afternoon, and firefighters at the scene said embers from cooking may be to blame.

The fire happened in the 100 block of West Singleton Street, near City Square. The fire damaged the deck and two rooms, but the building is stable. No injuries have been reported.

Lt. Delwyn Duncan with the Centralia Fire Department said cooking embers from grilling the night before are a likely cause, but the investigation is ongoing. Duncan said embers can cool down but stay hot enough inside that wind and dry conditions can cause them to flare up.