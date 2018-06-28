Fire damages Jefferson City apartment building

JEFFERSON CITY - No injuries were reported after an early morning fire in Jefferson City damaged an apartment building.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to 609 Ohio Street at 4:03 Friday morning. Firefighters said the flames were confined to the second story of the building.

Three men who lived in the building all escaped safely.

The Jefferson City Fire Department said the first floor of the building had minor damage including water damage.

Division Chief Jason Turner with JCFD said it took 15-20 minutes to put out the fire. He said the cause was still under investigation Friday afternoon.