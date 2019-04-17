Fire damages mobile home in northern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A fire significantly damaged a mobile home in northern Boone County around the Pinnacles area.
It happened in the 900 block of East Pinnacles Road. The first fire-fighters on the scene brought in additional crews to help put it out.
The interior and exterior of the home were seriously damaged.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – KOMU 8 News has learned American Airlines is adding additional flights to Chicago starting Friday, May 3. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Battle Spartans have a new head football coach. Former Missouri Tiger and NFL defensive lineman Atiyyah... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) described what he called an "opportunistic" time for the state of Missouri in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Aurora Organic Dairy officially opened its Columbia milk plant Wednesday and is expected to create more than 100... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT — Holts Summit Ward 2 Aldermen Candidate Lisa Buhr started the process Wednesday for a special election... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man from Brumley pleaded guilty Tuesday in three separate cases, two of which involved child sex crimes.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri's House Bill 992 would allow registered voters to cast an absentee ballot without stating a reason.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The man reported for suspicious activity at West Middle School Tuesday morning was the same man who was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Domestic abuse survivors testified at a house hearing Tuesday night to push a bill that would keep... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The 22-year-old man arrested for his involvement in a homicide over the weekend is currently enrolled in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light line workers are getting raises after the Columbia City Council voted to raise wages... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A fire significantly damaged a mobile home in northern Boone County around the Pinnacles area. It... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, according to the Columbia... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday members of landowner alliances and other agricultural organizations throughout the state will rally together in support... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gaelle Fournier, a current MU student from France, said she is devastated by the destruction of the fire... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City corrections officer is facing criticism for a Facebook post. The officer posted a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate's education committee has started debate on letting public schools hold classes on the Bible and... More >>
in
GASCONADE- Authorities are trying to identify human remains found inside a barrel on the Gasconade River. According to a... More >>
in