Fire damages mobile home in northern Boone County

23 hours 37 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 5:46:00 PM CDT April 16, 2019 in News
By: Randi Bass, KOMU 8 Reporter and Ethan Illers, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

BOONE COUNTY - A fire significantly damaged a mobile home in northern Boone County around the Pinnacles area.

It happened in the 900 block of East Pinnacles Road. The first fire-fighters on the scene brought in additional crews to help put it out.

The interior and exterior of the home were seriously damaged. 

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. 

