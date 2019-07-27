Fire Damages Newly Built Home
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged the garage of a newly built Columbia home Wednesday.
12 units responded to the fire that started in a construction dumpster.The home on Madison Park Drive is under construction, and no one was living in the residence.No one was injured as well.
"It was a house under construction. They arrived on scene and found a construction trailer fully involved and we had some heat damage to the structure itself." Columbia Fire Chief James Weaver said.
Fire officials wouldn't say whether the heat played a role in starting it.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — Moberly police charged a man with multiple felonies Friday after he allegedly threatened a woman and broke items... More >>
in
Columbia - Slavery, Jim Crow laws and the civil rights movement are a few of many topics teachers are learning... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A viral video Thursday showed a Florissant councilman cursing at a black teen and threatening to call the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Fulton police said Friday people should be wary of people coming to their door and asking for change.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, the Voluntary Action Center is hosting a Back-to-School Health Fair at Derby Ridge Elementary School. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police identified a body found near Stadium Boulevard and Interstate-70 on Thursday night. The Columbia Police Department... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Paul Sturtz is leaving Ragtag and True/False to join the 2020 Presidential Campaign of Elizabeth Warren. Sturtz was one... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK - Prosecutors charged a woman with twelve counts of animal abuse Thursday after she was accused of housing dogs... More >>
in
MEXICO - Three teenagers charged with the murder of a Mexico man will be tried as adults, according to the... More >>
in
KNOB NOSTER - A Lee's Summit boy got to be a "Pilot for a Day" and tour Whiteman Air Force... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A man was taken for a mental evaluation after a disturbance at a home on Franklin Street shortly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 to the mayor, city council members... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One Columbia firefighter said many people call him a hero, but he said he reserves the name for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock is set to deliver his first city budget since accepting the position earlier this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police identified the human remains found in the area of I-70 Drive Southwest and Silvey Street on Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges Wednesday in Kansas City. Nicholas Ross accepted... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Miller County prosecutor's office confirmed today it has dropped accessory to murder and armed criminal action charges... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Union Pacific officials say no one was injured when 70 train cars derailed in north-central... More >>
in