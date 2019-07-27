Fire Damages Newly Built Home

COLUMBIA - A fire damaged the garage of a newly built Columbia home Wednesday.

12 units responded to the fire that started in a construction dumpster.The home on Madison Park Drive is under construction, and no one was living in the residence.No one was injured as well.

"It was a house under construction. They arrived on scene and found a construction trailer fully involved and we had some heat damage to the structure itself." Columbia Fire Chief James Weaver said.

Fire officials wouldn't say whether the heat played a role in starting it.