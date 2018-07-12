Fire Damages Small Town Pub

JAMESTOWN - Fire officials said an electrical fire caused significant damage to the Lucky Dog Pub and Grill in the small Moniteau county town Sunday.

Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District Chief Steve Borts said the fire started around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Borts said there were a handful of people inside the popular local spot when the fire started. One person was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but was released.