Fire Damages Strip Mall in Arnold

AP-MO--Arnold-Fire,0055Fire damages strip mall in Arnold ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) -- A strip mall in the Jefferson County town Arnold is damaged by fire. The fire broke out around midnight at the shopping center. No reports of injuries, but broadcast reports say the fire destroyed a nail salon and caused smoke and water damage to a sandwich shop and dental office. (KTVI-TV) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-23-07 1305EDT