Fire Damages Warehouse in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A seven-story warehouse in St. Louis is damaged following a three-alarm fire.

The blaze broke out late Sunday and it took several hours, into Monday morning, before it was under control. Firefighters say the fifth floor of the building was badly damaged. The sixth floor sustained smoke damage.

No injuries were reported and it wasn't immediately known if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

The building is used for storage of automobiles.