Fire Department Begins Survey of Jefferson City Residents

JEFFERSON CITY - The Fire Chief Recommendation Committee wants to hear from Jefferson City residents.

The committee is asking people to share their opinions on the most important attributes of the next Jefferson City fire chief, as well as the most important issues facing the Jefferson City Fire Department.

The survey is available online and is open until June 30.

The fire chief position was vacated last year after long-time Chief Bob Rennick retired.