Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Blaze

JEFFERSON CITY - No one was hurt in an early-morning truck fire in Jefferson City today.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a report of a truck engulfed in flames behind the Holiday Inn Express off Jefferson Street around 2:30 a.m.

Assistant Chief Bill Barber told KOMU when responders arrived on the scene flames rose 30 feet in the air. According to the fire department, the box truck belonged to a uniform company and was filled with uniforms and oily rags that fueled the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.