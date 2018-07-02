Fire Department Responds to Fatal North Columbia Accident

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department said a Thursday morning car accident in northeast Columbia left one person dead and sent another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Firefighters headed to the scene at Route B and Oakland Church Road around 6:45 a.m. and found one vehicle upright and another vehicle off the roadway.

The fire department said crews quickly assessed the scene and began extrication of the drivers of both vehicles.

The department said it has no further information regarding the accident at this time. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating and will soon have an accident report with the cause of the accident and names of the victims.

KOMU 8 News will update this coverage when more information becomes available.