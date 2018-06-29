Fire Destroys 3 Businesses in Troy

By: The Associated Press

TROY (AP) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed three businesses and damaged a fourth in the eastern Missouri town of Troy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a business park near the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

The blaze destroyed Finkling Eye Care, an Edward Jones office and Community Services. About 50 firefighters from six agencies battled the blaze. No one was hurt.