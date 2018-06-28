Fire Destroys Abandoned House in Centralia

CENTRALIA - An abandoned house in Centralia is in ruins after a fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters received a call shortly before 5 a.m. and arrived at 23451 Swartz Road to find the structure fully involved in flames. 14 units were sent to the scene, and it took about an hour to contain the fire.

Investigators are still determining how and when the fire started. Boone County Fire District says the flames completely destroyed the house.