Fire destroys building at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH - A Thursday night fire at a vacation home near the Lake of the Ozarks completely destroyed the four-unit building.

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Chief Dennis Reilly said the call came in between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, and firefighters were on the scene within a couple minutes.

Reilly said the outside air temperature was between two and three degrees fahrenheit when crews arrived, which caused hoses to freeze and made fighting the fire difficult.

Reilly said there was no reason to believe anyone was inside the 15,000 square foot structure at the time. One neighbor said it was a vacation home and wasn't often occupied.

Firefighters said a couple nearby structures had scorch marks, but Reilly said they were able to protect surrounding buildings from burning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Because the building was a total loss, firefighters said it would be difficult to determine a cause.

Reilly said while the total destruction of the building was not the most desirable outcome, he is proud of the way his crew fought the fire.