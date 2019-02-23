Fire destroys Camden County home

11 hours 50 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 8:47:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Courtesy of Mid-County Fire Protection District

CAMDEN COUNTY- A Camden County home was completely lost after an early morning fire on Friday.

Mid-County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the two-story fire on State Road E in Montreal just after midnight. There they found the home completely engulfed in flames and the roof collapsed.

It took 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to a news release. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

More News

Grid
List

Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view
Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was in full deflection mode. The Democrats had blamed Russia for the hacking and... More >>
29 minutes ago Saturday, February 23 2019 Feb 23, 2019 Saturday, February 23, 2019 8:08:00 AM CST February 23, 2019 in News

Crash shuts down Route E for an hour
Crash shuts down Route E for an hour
BOONE COUNTY - Route E in Boone County was closed for about an hour Friday evening after a one-car crash... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 10:12:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Woman slain after joking that 18-year-old didn't pay rent
Woman slain after joking that 18-year-old didn't pay rent
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas City man fatally shot a woman after she made a... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 9:27:40 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Fire department puts out trash fire on Old 63
Fire department puts out trash fire on Old 63
COLUMBIA - A fire broke out in the back of an advanced disposal garbage truck at around 2:10 pm on... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 8:51:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Fire destroys Camden County home
Fire destroys Camden County home
CAMDEN COUNTY- A Camden County home was completely lost after an early morning fire on Friday. Mid-County Fire Protection... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 8:47:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

U.S., China trade war hits Missouri soybean farmers
U.S., China trade war hits Missouri soybean farmers
CENTRALIA — New numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggest soybean farmers in mid-Missouri and elsewhere might be... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 7:36:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Suspect in fatal head-on crash charged with murder
Suspect in fatal head-on crash charged with murder
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of killing a woman in a head-on crash while fleeing from another wreck is... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 7:00:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Organizers and businesses prepare for annual True/False Film Fest
Organizers and businesses prepare for annual True/False Film Fest
COLUMBIA — In less than a week, downtown Columbia will be filled with people attending the annual True/False Film Fest.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 6:33:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

National bicycle report: Columbia's bike-friendly rating remains unchanged
National bicycle report: Columbia's bike-friendly rating remains unchanged
COLUMBIA - A recent report shows Columbia hasn't made much improvement when it comes to creating a safe and friendly... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 3:47:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Investigators following leads on Sarazen Drive murder suspect
UPDATE: Investigators following leads on Sarazen Drive murder suspect
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding 60-year-old Garland Wisley who has been... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 3:33:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

MU students volunteer to do taxes for free
MU students volunteer to do taxes for free
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians can get free help with their taxes from University of Missouri students through April 15. The... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 2:00:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Judge dismisses charges over boy's death on water slide
Judge dismisses charges over boy's death on water slide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges Friday against a Kansas water park owner and the designer... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 1:41:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Two people arrested in Sedalia for alleged meth distribution
Two people arrested in Sedalia for alleged meth distribution
SEDALIA - A Friday search at a home in Sedalia ended with two people in custody on drug-related charges. ... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 1:38:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Show-Me State Games showcases Columbia to rest of state
Show-Me State Games showcases Columbia to rest of state
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games are back in Columbia starting Friday. More than 1,000 archers and 116 basketball... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 1:18:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Parson one of seven newly appointed by Trump to the Council of Governors
Parson one of seven newly appointed by Trump to the Council of Governors
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson is one of seven newly appointed members to the Council of Governors by President... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 12:26:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Moberly man charged with offering underage boy drugs for sex
Moberly man charged with offering underage boy drugs for sex
MOBERLY — The Randolph County prosecutor charged a Moberly man Thursday with enticement of a child after he allegedly offered... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 12:03:00 PM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Jussie Smollett's character cut from season's final 2 episodes of 'Empire'
Jussie Smollett's character cut from season's final 2 episodes of 'Empire'
(CNN) -- The producers behind Fox's "Empire" have decided to remove actor Jussie Smollett's character from the final two episodes... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 11:37:00 AM CST February 22, 2019 in News

Boone County Fairgrounds up for sale and could return to Columbia
Boone County Fairgrounds up for sale and could return to Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fairgrounds has three potential buyers after the lease is up in December of 2019. ... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019 10:57:00 AM CST February 22, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
9am 40°
10am 41°
11am 45°
12pm 47°