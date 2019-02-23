Fire destroys Camden County home

Courtesy of Mid-County Fire Protection District

CAMDEN COUNTY- A Camden County home was completely lost after an early morning fire on Friday.

Mid-County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the two-story fire on State Road E in Montreal just after midnight. There they found the home completely engulfed in flames and the roof collapsed.

It took 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to a news release. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.