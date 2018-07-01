Fire destroys Carl Junction church

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri church that was rebuilt after a 2003 tornado has been destroyed again - this time by fire.

The Joplin Globe reports the Carl Junction United Methodist Church burned early Thursday after an apparent lightning strike. Fire Chief Bill Dunn says no injuries were reported.

Pastor Bill Kenagy says the building was insured and will be rebuilt - again.

In 2003, a tornado destroyed homes and buildings in Carl Junction and also hit the United Methodist church, which offered shelter to more than two dozen people after the tornado, despite the church's heavy damage. The congregation was displaced for nearly two years after the tornado while its members rebuilt.

Kenagy says services are planned for this weekend, but it's unclear where they'll be held.