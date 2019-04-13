Fire destroys Claysville house

CLAYSVILLE — A fire destroyed a house in Claysville Friday afternoon.

A gardener near the home saw the house was on fire and contacted the owner, said Barrett Glascock, spokesman for Southern Boone County Protection District. The gardener and owner unsuccessfully tried to fight the fire with a hose before calling law enforcement.

Glascock said the owner of the house told him that he had "lived at the house for 40 years, and in four minutes it's gone." The owner of the house is a well-known member of the community and owns a store in the town, Glascock said.

“The community will go to work and help them the best they can,” he said.

Members of the community gathered at the scene to watch as firefighters put out the fire. Firefighters said the closest fire hydrant was about a mile up the road, so they had to bring tankers back and forth to fill them with water. This process slowed down the response to the fire, Glascock said.

No one was injured in the fire, he said, and the home is a complete loss.