Fire Destroys Columbia House

When they went inside the house, flames had spread through the inside. Firefighters had to exit the house before it fully collapsed.

The home was vacant and there were no contents inside at the time of the fire. Neighbors told the fire protection district it was recently sold. The cause is still under investigation.

Five fire trucks and 28 firefighters from the district were used to fight the fire. The Columbia Fire Department responded with the Air Truck and Boone Hospital sent one ambulance. There were no injuries.