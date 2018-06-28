Fire Destroys Golf Course Bathroom Pavilion

COLUMBIA - The cause of a fire that damaged a bathroom pavilion at the Country Club of Missouri Monday is still unknown.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire a little after 3:00 a.m. Monday. The fire damaged the pavilion near the tee box on the 14th hole.

Much of the pavilion was charred or burned and large sections of the roof were caved in because of the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $12,000 in damage, but no injuries were reported.