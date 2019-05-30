One confirmed dead in southeast Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA - A fire destroyed a home on Southwood Drive near Woodlea Drive in Columbia Wednesday morning. The Columbia Police Department confirms one person was found dead in the ashes. He was identified as Brian M. Keeney, 59, of Columbia.

Initial 911 calls reported a series of small explosions, but the Columbia Fire Department said it was unclear if those explosions started the fire or were caused by it.

"This stuff is just starting to unfold and come to light as things progress," said CFD Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer.

Next-door neighbor Theresa Bates said she has never seen anything like it.

"The house was just like consumed in fire," she said. "It was already just crumbling down."

Bates' yard has pieces of glass and wood from the explosion, but her house not damaged. The fire department found high CO2 levels and got them back down before Bates was able to return.

Another neighbor, Tom Vought, rushed home because his son had called about the fire.

"I could see the smoke from Buisness Loop 70," said Vought. "I just didn't know what to think."

