Fire destroys house in Fulton

FULTON - Firefighters responded to a fire that left a house destroyed in Fulton on Friday night.

Firefighters say they responded to the fire at the home on Eighth Street near the Family Dollar in Fulton around 9:30 Friday night. A KOMU reporter on the scene saw at least ten emergency vehicles, as well as electrical crews working on a transformer overhead.

Only the chimney of the home was still standing.

Firefighters have not confirmed whether anyone was inside the home at the time.

Firefighters say they are investigating what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to bring updates as they are available.