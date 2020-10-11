Fire destroys house in Fulton
FULTON - Firefighters responded to a fire that left a house destroyed in Fulton on Friday night.
Firefighters say they responded to the fire at the home on Eighth Street near the Family Dollar in Fulton around 9:30 Friday night. A KOMU reporter on the scene saw at least ten emergency vehicles, as well as electrical crews working on a transformer overhead.
Only the chimney of the home was still standing.
Firefighters have not confirmed whether anyone was inside the home at the time.
Firefighters say they are investigating what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to bring updates as they are available.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Keeping up their win streak, Columbia College men's soccer grabbed their fourth win of the season and put... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The recent uptick in coronavirus cases across the United States has emergency physicians fearing it could represent the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — More than 150 University of Missouri students have been caught using group chats to cheat on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In the first win under first year Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz Mizzou upset 17th ranked LSU on Saturday... More >>
in
SALEM, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri man who spent 12 years in prison for murder before the Missouri Supreme... More >>
in
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that his country will “fully mobilize” its... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
in
FULTON - Firefighters responded to a fire that left a house destroyed in Fulton on Friday night. Firefighters say... More >>
in
Hurricane Delta leaves hundreds of thousands without power as it pummels parts of Louisiana and Texas
(CNN) -- With fierce sideways rain pelting their homes and lashing winds tearing at their roofs -- or the tarps... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - Week 7 of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game, check out... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU announced an in-person commencement ceremony for December graduates will not be held this fall. MU officials say... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In a status hearing on Friday, a bond reduction hearing for Joseph Elledge was set for November 30th.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 7 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the very first matchup between cross-town... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold and home... More >>
in
The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a new state law that requires people wanting to vote remotely this year to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor met for a forum Friday. The forum was the first time all four candidates,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Charges are pending for a corrections worker at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after deputies said she... More >>
in