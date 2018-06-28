Fire Destroys Mobile Home

COLUMBIA - At 3:41 a.m. Sunday morning the Columbia Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 2904 Rangeline Street, the Colonial Village mobile home park, in north Columbia.

As Quint 9 responded from the fire station at Blue Ridge Road & Providence Road, they reported seeing smoke and flames in the area of the Colonial Village mobile home park. Fire crews arrived on the scene of Lot 39 to find a single-wide mobile home heavily involved in fire. Crews attacked the fire and determined that all of the home's occupants were safely out of the structure. The fire was under control in approximately ten minutes.

The owner of the mobile home, Terry Agee, 59, stated they discovered the fire in a bedroom and went to a neighbor for help and to call 9-1-1. Agee stated that he and two other occupants had just moved the home into the park last week and the utilities had not been connected yet.

The 12' x 55' mobile home sustained extensive damage and is uninhabitable. The occupants stated they did not have insurance. The American Red Cross is providing temporary lodging for the fire victims.

Columbia Fire Investigator Lt. Tim Bach determined the cause of the fire was an unattended candle that ignited bedding material. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $12,000. There were no injuries. The home did not have a working smoke alarm.

Three engines, a ladder truck, and a rescue squad responded to the fire. Units remained on the scene for approximately two hours.

The Columbia Fire Department wants to remind residents to never leave a candle or any open flame unattended. Residents should also ensure that they have working smoke alarms in their homes. Test your smoke alarms at least once a month by pressing the test button. Replace smoke alarm batteries at least once a year. Replace smoke alarms every 10 years. To ensure adequate protection, place smoke alarms in every sleeping room, and in a common area on every floor.

UPDATE: Two American Red Cross Heart of Missouri Chapter volunteers are assisting a three-member Columbia family after a fire early Sunday morning destroyed their mobile home and possessions.