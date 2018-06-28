Fire Destroys Moniteau County School
LATHAM - A fire broke out early morning on December 15 at Latham R-5 School. Fire officials are calling the incident "a total loss." The fire engulfed 50 percent of the school when crews arrived at 3 a.m. The local sheriff says there were no injuries.
It took six fire departments about three hours to put down the flames at the elementary school.
Firefighter Dusty Millsap of the Fortuna fire department told KOMU the fire was most likely started in the Northwest corner of the school's basement, near the boiler room.
The fire department was still trying to assess the damage early Wednesday morning, but a teacher told KOMU that the worst damage was done to the oldest part of the building- the part that housed the library, computer labs, cafeteria, and classrooms for first to eighth grade.
The gymnasium was left standing, but with visible damage, soot covered its walls and floors. The newest part of the school, the kindergarten classrooms, which were built just last year, were in the best condition.
A school board member told KOMU the school plans to hold a public meeting Wednesday night at 7p.m. at Latham Christian Church. Churches in the community have already told the school the students are welcome to complete classes in its buildings.
You can go to this website to see exactly what the school needs in way of donations. Teachers and staff are working to put the list together. The school encourages you to check the site often for an updated list.
It took six fire departments about three hours to put down the flames at the elementary school.
Firefighter Dusty Millsap of the Fortuna fire department told KOMU the fire was most likely started in the Northwest corner of the school's basement, near the boiler room.
The fire department was still trying to assess the damage early Wednesday morning, but a teacher told KOMU that the worst damage was done to the oldest part of the building- the part that housed the library, computer labs, cafeteria, and classrooms for first to eighth grade.
The gymnasium was left standing, but with visible damage, soot covered its walls and floors. The newest part of the school, the kindergarten classrooms, which were built just last year, were in the best condition.
A school board member told KOMU the school plans to hold a public meeting Wednesday night at 7p.m. at Latham Christian Church. Churches in the community have already told the school the students are welcome to complete classes in its buildings.
You can go to this website to see exactly what the school needs in way of donations. Teachers and staff are working to put the list together. The school encourages you to check the site often for an updated list.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in