Fire Destroys Old Church

AP-MO--Church Fire,0063 Century-old church destroyed by fire CRANE, Mo. (AP) -- Firefighters say a 100-year-old church in southwest Missouri has been destroyed by fire. Fire crews called to the Crane Presbyterian Church late last night battled the blaze for eight hours. The Crane Fire Department says no other building were damaged, and no one was hurt. Investigators are trying to find the cause of the blaze. (Lita Lea, KTTS) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-11-06 0922EST