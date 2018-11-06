Fire Destroys Part of Columbia Apartment Complex

COLUMBIA - A Columbia apartment burned Saturday afternoon.

As of early Saturday evening, the Columbia Fire Department did not know the cause of the fire at County Club Apartments or how much the damage will cost.

Battalion Chief Brad Fraizer said crews arrived at the Forum Boulevard complex about five minutes after receiving the 911 call. The incident commander on scene then dispatched three additional units when the flames began to approach additional apartments.

"There was concern that the fire was going to spread through the attic and jump across the breezeway so that's what those additional personnel were for," Fraizer said.

Residents of the complex and passersby called 911 around 4 p.m. after seeing heavy smoke and fire.

"I was just walking from the dumpsters and suddenly I saw the smoke coming from that building and then in two, three, four minutes saw fire start and I got scared and ran away," said Mehdi Afshar-Bakeshloo, who lives nearby.

Columbia firefighters put out the fire in the second-level unit in about thirty minutes.

Fraizer said there was not anyone home in when the fire began and no one was injured during the fire.