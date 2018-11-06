Fire Destroys Popular Southeast Missouri Diner

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A popular diner in the southeast Missouri town of Portageville is a complete loss following a fire.

KFVS-TV reports that Katie's Diner had flames shooting from the building by the time firefighters arrived around 7 p.m. Thursday. Fire Chief Bill Foster says the blaze began in the kitchen area and spread to the attic.

It took firefighters about four hours to extinguish the fire. No one was hurt but the building was destroyed.

The Missouri Fire Marshal's office was in Portageville to investigate.