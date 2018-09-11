Fire Destroys Restaurant in Macon County

BEVIER - A fire early Thursday morning destroyed the Pear Tree Restaurant.

The Macon County Sheriff's Department confirmed the restaurant is a complete loss, and two surrounding buildings burned as well. The fire began around 2 a.m. Thursday, and crews are still on the scene over four hours later.

The Pear Tree is located at 222 North Macon Street in Bevier.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.