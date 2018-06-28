Fire Destroys SW Missouri Luxury Condo Complex

BRANSON (AP) -- Structural steel is about all that's left of a luxury condo complex near Branson after a massive fire.



No one was injured in the blaze at the 68-unit lakefront complex, called The Majestic at Table Rock Lake. But firefighters were still dousing hot spots Thursday, nearly 24 hours after the fire broke out.



Officials are unsure of the cause but say it doesn't appear suspicious. Investigators were reviewing video that indicated it may have started on the balcony of one of the units.



The Majestic featured large condo apartments that were popular timeshares and rentals. About 20 people were evacuated from various units when the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon. Most escaped with only the clothes they were wearing.