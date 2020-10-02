Fire destroys trailer, damages homes in Mexico

3 days 15 hours 15 minutes ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 8:49:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News
By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MEXICO - A food trailer was destroyed and two houses were damaged after a trailer caught fire in a Mexico neighborhood Saturday.

According to a press release, the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a call about a "food truck" style trailer on fire near West Love and Wade Street.

When personnel arrived, they found the trailer in a driveway fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to a nearby house and also caused damage to the siding of another house.

The fire also caused an overhead electric line to fall.

The trailer was left completely destroyed. A hole burned through the roof of the home where the trailer was parked, according to the release.

The trailer had not been used for some time but still had propane on board and electricity running to it through an extension cord. The owner had been cleaning the trailer earlier that day.

There were no injuries from the incident.

