Fire destroys uninhabited Centralia home

CENTRALIA - The Centralia Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at around 5:30 Wednesday morning. The home had been fully engulfed.

Delwyn Duncan, a lieutenant with the fire department, said the fire was put out in about 10 minutes.

The home is believed to have been uninhabited for the last year and a half, he said. However, it has a history of homeless people staying in it.

A neighbor reported hearing a small explosion prior to the fire, Duncan said.

The department does not yet know how the fire started. It is investigating to ensure no one was inside the home when the fire occurred.

Trailer park manager Robert Tomlinson said he was happy the tenants in the surrounding trailers were safe and that the fire department "got it all under control."