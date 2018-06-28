Fire Evacuates Residents

The rooftop fire was reported by maintenance staff members at the facility. Although there was not enough smoke to cause the detection system to be activated, the 46 residents of the care center were safely evacuated.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was radiant heat from the generator exhaust vent. Damages were estimated at $10,000.

Residents and staff will be able to return to the facility after a full investigation and clean up.