Fire extinguisher company issues nationwide recall

COLUMBIA - One of the largest fire extinguisher manufacturers in America has issued a recall on more than 38 million extinguishers.

Kidde Fire Extinguishers issued the recall earlier this week, citing faulty handles on 138 different models.

"There's a combination of things that's happening with the extinguisher," said State Fire Marshal Tim Bean. "They've experienced when it's activated and doesn't discharge, or when it is activated and does discharge, it doesn't discharge properly."

Most of the recalled extinguishers have plastic handles. Over time, fire officials say those handles can become brittle, causing them to break or malfunction.

"On the recall, it's seeing the one with the plastic handles. What we try to tell everybody is to get the ones with the metal handles, because even if it hits that lifespan of ten years, you can reservice it or get it recharged," said Kyle Edwards, Assistant Fire Marshal in Columbia.

Officials are now encouraging homeowners to look look online to make sure their fire extinguisher is on the recall list.

"These fire extinguishers will have an ID on them, and you can go to their website and they have a laundry list of numbers, and you can check your number to see if it's been recalled or not," said Bean.

Fire officials are encouraging locals with recalled extinguishers to dispose of them properly at a toxic waste disposal turn in, rather than throwing them in the trash.

Consumers with recalled extinguishers are encouraged to call Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 7:30 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday through Friday, and 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. on weekends. Consumers can also look online at www.kidde.com and click on "Product Safety Recall".