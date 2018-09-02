Fire Guts Building on Carthage Square

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) - A fire has destroyed a restaurant on the Carthage square in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that one firefighter was injured when the roof and the front of the building collapsed Saturday afternoon. Carthage police Sgt. Doug Dickey says the firefighter's injuries were "not serious." The Sassy Spoon restaurant was described as a total loss.

Fire crews from Carthage, Joplin, Webb City and Carterville battled the blaze and contained it to the single building.

Investigators with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety will work to determine the cause of the fire.