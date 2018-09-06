Fire Heavily Damages Home in Southwest Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia firefighters from Green Meadows Road fire station responded to a fire in southwest Columbia at 811 Cypress Lane Thursday afternoon. Five fire trucks were sent to the home. Home owner Bryan Kempf was not present when the fire was discovered.

The fire extended from the front of the home and into the attic. Firefighters controlled the fire in fifteen minutes. They remained on the scene trying to protect the contents of the home for more than two hours.

Columbia Fire Investigator Lt. Brian Davison said they investigated the cause of the fire and determined it to be from improperly discarded smoking materials. The estimated damage to the house is $50,000.