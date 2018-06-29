Fire Hydrant Testing Starts Thursday

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department starts its annual fire hydrant testing on Thursday. Firefighters will test the hydrants to make sure the hydrants have the right amount of water pressure for fighting fires.

"They actually open up the fire hydrant, make sure that it does open up properly in case they need to use it," Connie Kacprowicz said. "But then check how much water is flowing through there, it's important to have adequate pressure behind that water for fighting fires."

Residents could notice reduced water pressure, or even discolored water. Decreased water pressure means a hydrant in the area is being tested and the pressure should be back to normal after testing. If discolored water appears, officials recommend running the water for a few minutes until the water returns to a normal color.

The fire department is expected to be done testing the hydrants sometime in August.