Fire in Boone County leaves home in flames

BOONE COUNTY - A fire at a home on South Purdy Lane, about five miles south of Exit 133 toward Centralia, has left the home at a loss.

The Boone County Fire District responded to a call from the home owner after she received an alert from the home's alarm system setting off the smoke alarms.

Boone County Fire District Fire Chief Martina Pounds said the smoke could be seen from miles away.

"This is a total loss," Pounds said. "No one was home at the time of the fire, one dog and cat died in the fire."

Madelyn Jeffries, the daughter of the home owners, was at her mother's home not far away when they received the call from the alarm system.

"We drove here as fast as we could, it wasn't very far, so we got here in maybe five minutes and our whole house was engulfed in flames," Jeffries said.

Pounds says the cause of the fire is not yet known and a further investigation is ongoing to find the cause of the fire.

She estimated that the fire caused more than $350 thousand in damages.

The Boone County Fire District will go back to the scene tomorrow morning to take pictures of where the home was to further investigate what happened.