Fire in rural Boone County destroys garage

BOONE COUNTY - A fire broke out Sunday afternoon on 3300 KMJ Road in northern Boone County of garage with two cars inside. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the fire and deemed the building a total loss.

“Soon as we arrived on the scene, we found this small shop, fully involved, which means all four sides and everything inside was on fire,“ assistant fire chief Gale Blomenkamp said.

Blomenkamp said it took three fire trucks to get the fire under control.

“We were in a rural area. There is no hydrant real close, so there is one down the road,” Blomenkamp said.

A firefighter became dehydrated from trying to help put out the fire, but he is good condition. No one else was hurt.

One of the family members told KOMU 8 their neighbors let them know the building had caught fire.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.