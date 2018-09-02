Fire in the sky celebration kicks off in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Fire in the Sky will begin on Saturday evening in celebration for the Fourth of July.

It was the 63rd annual Fire in the Sky celebration. Entertainment and other activities will begin at 6:30 pm at Flat Branch Park and Peace Park. The fireworks shot off from the top of Sixth and Cherry street parking garage at 9:30 pm.

One out-of-town man said he comes to this event every year with his family.

"I just really love the atmosphere here," Chuck Bankhead said. "I love that this [Peace Park] is shaded, with good food. It beats being at home."

The fireworks show ended around 9:30 pm. The event coordinator said the streets that were closed down will be available again to the public tomorrow.

Edit: This has been updated with the latest information.