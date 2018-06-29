Fire in the Sky in The District Tonight

COLUMBIA - Today's Fire in the Sky celebration will take place in the District instead of the usual Memorial Stadium.

Flat Branch park and Mizzou's Peace park will be the main locations for entertainment.

Bands will take the stage at Flat Branch and children's activities will also be held in the park.

The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will kick off after 9 p.m.

The event is free and concessions will be available.