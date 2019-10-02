Fire Kills Lexington Couple

By: The Associated Press

LEXINGTON - An elderly couple died after a fire at their home in Lexington.

Police identified the victims of the Friday morning fire as 79-year-old Maxine Deamos and 84-year-old Nick Deamos.

Police chief Don Rector says the home was fully engulfed when officers arrived. Fire crews carried the couple out of the home. Maxine Deamos was pronounced dead at Lafayette Regional Hospital. Her husband was flown to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The state fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.