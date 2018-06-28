Fire Kills One

SPRINGFIELD - One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight house fire in Springfield Thursday night. Firefighters believe the flames spread from a mattress on the porch of the home, but they're not sure what started the fire. The fire chief says two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, and one of them died. Another person suffered burns but declined treatment. Fire crews say the two were initially able to get out, but went back inside to find possessions.