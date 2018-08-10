Fire official: 2 firefighters killed, 2 hurt in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City Fire Department official said two firefighters were killed, and two were wounded when a burning building collapsed.

Fire Department Battalion Chief James Garrett told the Kansas City Star crews were dispatched to a building on the northeast side of town around 7:30 p.m. Monday. He said firefighters found the building that includes apartments heavily damaged, and they evacuated people from inside.

Garrett said firefighters were clearing an area with a partially collapsed roof when the structure collapsed further, injuring four of them. He told the newspaper two firefighters have died. The firefighters were not immediately identified.

Crews were still battling the fire as of about 10 p.m. Monday.